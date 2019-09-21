Listen Live Sports

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

September 21, 2019 12:16 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin; Sens. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., and Pat Toomey, R-Pa.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Pompeo; Iran’s foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif

former Secretary of State John Kerry.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Mnuchin; Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Pompeo; Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md.

