The Associated Press
 
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

September 6, 2019 6:23 pm
 
< a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Roy Blunt, R-Mo.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Pompeo; former Defense Secretary James Mattis; Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Pompeo, Klobuchar; Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Pompeo; Mark Sanford, former governor and congressman from South Carolina.

