Head of booksellers association wins honorary award

September 9, 2019 11:48 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Oren Teicher, who as head of the American Booksellers Association presided over a resurgence of independent bookstores, is receiving an honorary National Book Award.

Teicher has won the Literarian Award for Outstanding Service to the American Literary Community, announced Monday by the National Book Foundation.

Teicher is stepping down later this year after a decade as the trade group’s CEO. He is respected among independent booksellers, who long suffered from competition with the superstore chains Barnes & Noble and Borders. Membership in the association has increased steadily since 2009, helped in part by the demise of Borders and the recent struggles of Barnes & Noble in the face of Amazon.com’s rise.

The National Book Foundation presents the National Book Awards. Previous Literarian winners include Maya Angelou and Lawrence Ferlinghetti.

