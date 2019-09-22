Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Holy anniversary! Displays of bat signal fete Batman at 80

September 22, 2019 2:43 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s no joker. The night is lighting up Saturday around the world with the famous bat signal to mark a special anniversary for Batman.

DC Comics is carrying off a celebration of Batman Day to mark the 80th anniversary of the appearance of crimefighter Bruce Wayne and his masked identity.

Fan gatherings happened all over the world. But the most ambitious party plan was the illumination of the bat signal.

It started at Fed Square in Melbourne, Australia. The signal is also appearing in 13 other cities, including Tokyo, Berlin, Rome, Paris, London, Montreal, Sao Paulo and Johannesburg, as well New Yor City’s Domino Sugar Refinery.

Advertisement

Los Angeles also celebrated with a fan experience concert and the Batman Inaugural 5K run.

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|24 Active Risk GRC Conference 2019
9|25 Data Driven Government
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nationals host airmen as part of their Military Branch Day Series

Today in History

1789: Bill of Rights passes Congress