Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Italy: 5-Stars vote on whether to enter new coalition

September 3, 2019 8:38 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ROME (AP) — Supporters of Italy’s anti-establishment 5-Star Movement are voting in an online ballot that will determine whether the party forms a new government with the center-left opposition Democrats.

Party activists are voting on whether to go ahead with a coalition with the Democrats, who are traditional foes, in a ballot that ends at 6 p.m. (1600 GMT) Tuesday. Results are expected shortly afterward.

A “yes” vote would pave the way for premier-designate Giuseppe Conte to form a new cabinet after the 5-Stars’ previous coalition with the anti-migrant League collapsed. A vote against the new coalition would risk taking Italy into a new election that could strengthen the League.

The 5-Stars are deeply divided over a tie-up with the Democrats, as the two parties remain far apart on key policies.

Advertisement

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Flight chief supports teammate during challenge at Creech AFB

Today in History

1923: First US Navy airship takes flight