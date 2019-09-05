Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
James Patterson announces grants for thousands of teachers

September 5, 2019 8:21 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Thousands of teachers nationwide are the latest beneficiaries of James Patterson’s programs for literary and education.

Patterson and Scholastic Book Club announced Thursday that 4,500 teachers have received grants through the Patterson Partnership. Four thousand teachers each receive $250 in cash for classroom libraries and 250 Scholastic Book Clubs Bonus Points. Five hundred teachers with three years of experience or less each will be given $500 and 500 bonus points.

The Patterson Partnership is in its fifth year.

Patterson, one of the world’s best-selling novelists, has donated millions in recent years to teachers, librarians and independent bookstores. He says in a statement that teachers “change lives every single day” and that he is “humbled” to offer financial help.

