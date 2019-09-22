Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Julia Louis-Dreyfus comes short of making Emmy history

September 22, 2019 11:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Julia Louis-Dreyfus has come short of making Emmy history for the most overall acting wins.

The “Veep” actress Sunday lost her shot at a ninth statuette as an actress, losing the best comedy crown to Phoebe Waller-Bridge of “Fleabag.”

Louis-Dreyfus was hoping to best Cloris Leachman’s haul of eight acting wins.

The “Seinfeld” alum went into the night with a career tally of 11 and the chance to win two more for producing and acting in “Veep.” But both those awards eluded her.

Advertisement

Her mantel includes three Emmys for producing “Veep,” one for her supporting turn on “Seinfeld” in 1996 and another for starring on “The New Adventures of Old Christine” in 2006. She then became the first actress to win the comedy acting award six times in a row for the same role.

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|24 Active Risk GRC Conference 2019
9|25 Data Driven Government
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nationals host airmen as part of their Military Branch Day Series

Today in History

1789: Bill of Rights passes Congress