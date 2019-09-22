Listen Live Sports

List of winners at the Primetime Emmy Awards

September 22, 2019 10:59 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Partial list of winners at the Primetime Emmy Awards. For the complete list, visit Emmys.com :

Drama Series: “Game of Thrones”

Comedy Series: “Fleabag”

Actor, Comedy Series: Bill Hader, “Barry”

Actress, Comedy Series: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

Actor, Drama Series: Billy Porter, “Pose”

Actress, Drama Series: Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Directing, Drama Series: Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Supporting Actor, Comedy Series: Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Supporting Actress, Comedy Series: Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Writing, Comedy Series: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

Reality-Competition Program: “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Limited Series: “Chernobyl”

Actor, Limited Series or Movie: Jharrel Jerome, “When They See Us”

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie: Patricia Arquette, “The Act”

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie: Ben Whishaw, “A Very English Scandal”

Actress, Limited Series or Movie: Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon.”

Writing, Limited Series: Craig Mazin, “Chernobyl”

Television Movie: “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch”

Writing, Variety Series: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

Variety Sketch Series: “Saturday Night Live”

Variety Talk Series: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

Supporting Actor, Drama Series: Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”

Supporting Actress, Drama Series: Julia Garner, “Ozark”

