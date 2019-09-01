Listen Live Sports

Netanyahu calls to boycott Israeli channel behind HBO show

September 1, 2019 4:19 am
 
JERUSALEM (AP) — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is calling for a boycott of an Israeli TV channel for producing the new HBO docudrama “Our Boys,” which he condemned as anti-Semitic.

Netanyahu says the series slanders Israel internationally. The show, co-created by Israeli and Palestinian filmmakers, presents a dramatized rendition of the chaotic events of June 2014 following the abduction of three Israeli teens in the West Bank. It set off a cascade of events leading to that summer’s Gaza war.

Netanyahu was widely condemned Sunday for the remarks, part of his pre-election assault on the media.

Netanyahu has previously accused the Keshet network of “committing a terror attack against democracy.” The station aired leaked reports of police investigation into corruption charges against him.

Netanyahu says Keshet executives tarnish him “on a daily basis.”

