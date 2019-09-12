Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

New book focuses on Jackie Kennedy’s years as a reporter

September 12, 2019 11:43 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — “Camera Girl,” an upcoming book on Jacqueline Kennedy’s early years as a columnist, draws on newspaper archives and interviews with friends and colleagues.

“Camera Girl: How Miss Bouvier Used Imagination & Subversion To Invent Jackie Kennedy” is scheduled to come out in spring 2021, Gallery Books announced Thursday, which would have been the 66th wedding anniversary of Jacqueline and John F. Kennedy. The author is Carl Sferrazza Anthony, a leading historian of first ladies whose previous books include “Kennedy White House.”

Before marrying Kennedy, Jacqueline Bouvier was the “Inquiring Camera Girl” for the Washington Times Herald from 1951-53. One of her interview subjects was Kennedy, who at the time was a senator from Massachusetts. They were married on Sept. 12, 1953.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 Azure Gov Meetup: Navigating a...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military working dog team deployment training in Yuma

Today in History

1948: First woman elected to both House and Senate