New Orleans man guilty in death of celebrity’s brothers

September 12, 2019 8:39 pm
 
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans man has been convicted in the double-murder of a reality television star’s two brothers.

New Orleans District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office says jurors deliberated about two hours Thursday before finding 34-year-old Antoine Edwards guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the 2016 deaths of Joshua Johnson and Ryan “Rudy” Johnson.

The victims were the brothers of reality television star and author Antonia “Toya” Johnson. She is the ex-wife of rapper Lil Wayne and starred in the BET show “Tiny and Toya.” The men were found shot to death in 2016 inside an SUV. Joshua Johnson was 31; Ryan Johnson was 24.

Edwards faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison for each of his victims. State District Judge Tracey Flemings-Davillier set sentencing for Sept. 30.

