Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Rapper DMX helps family with back-to-school purchases

September 3, 2019 9:54 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Rapper DMX has helped a Maine family with its back-to-school purchases.

The rapper was in Maine to perform at Rock Row when he crossed paths with Nikki Cutchens and her daughter Grace at the Maine Mall.

Cutchens tells WABI-TV that she was in line Saturday when DMX offered to pay. It was unclear how much the purchase was.

DMX said he was blessed to have 15 children and wanted her family to be blessed, as well.

Advertisement

She said she’s grateful for the act of kindness.

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

Grace Firley and her sister both got a pair of shoes. In her words, “I have DMX’s shoes.”

___

Information from: WABI-TV, http://www.wabi.tv

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Flight chief supports teammate during challenge at Creech AFB

Today in History

1923: First US Navy airship takes flight