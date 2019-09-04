Listen Live Sports

Rapper Future to give scholarships, tickets to fans on tour

September 4, 2019 9:23 am
 
ATLANTA (AP) — The rapper Future has promised to give a $2,000 scholarship and pair of concert tickets to a fan at each stop on his Legendary Nights tour.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that eligible fans must be active area college students who follow Future’s FreeWishes Foundation on Instagram and submit an essay on how the scholarship would “be a dream come true.” The website says the Atlanta rapper and his family launched the nonprofit to deliver messages of hope by “making dreams come alive.”

Future, whose real name is Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn, is touring 24 cities with Meek Mill and Megan Thee Stallion. The tour started in St. Louis, Missouri, and ends in Atlanta this month. Applications are due before the tour stops in each applicant’s city.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

