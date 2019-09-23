Listen Live Sports

Sophia Loren, Valentino receive standing ovation in Milan

September 23, 2019 8:08 am
 
MILAN (AP) — Sophia Loren and Valentino have received a standing ovation from a packed house of fashion and Hollywood A-listers during the third edition of the Green Carpet Awards honoring progress toward sustainability.

Loren, stunning in a black gown and glistening diamond necklace, presented Valentino with an award for legacy achievement Sunday evening. Loren, 85, said the 87-year-old designer “revolutionized the world of fashion through his elegance, passion and style.”

The award capped an evening marking progress in creating more ecological and social consciousness in the fashion industry — recognized as the second-most polluting after oil.

Honorees included women in India trained to transform discarded saris into contemporary, hand-embroidered attire and divers who recover lost fishing nets from the sea floor that are upcycled into nylon for fashion houses like Prada.

This story has been corrected to fix the spelling of Sophia Loren’s first name.

