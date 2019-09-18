Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Strategist for Sen. Warren on longlist for poetry award

September 18, 2019 10:48 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s reach has extended into the world of literary prizes.

A communications strategist for the Democratic presidential contender’s campaign is on the poetry longlist of the National Book Awards. Camonghne Felix was cited for the collection “Build Yourself a Boat,” one of 10 books announced Wednesday by the National Book Foundation. Many of the works have political and social themes from climate change to race, whether it is Ilya Kaminsky’s “Deaf Republic” or Arthur Sze’s “Sight Lines.” Others include Brian Teare’s “Doomstead Days,” Ariana Reines’ “A Sand Book” and Jericho Brown’s “The Tradition.” Also on the list were Dan Beachy-Quick’s “Variations on Dawn and Dusk,” Toi Derricotte’s “I: New and Selected Poems,” Mary Ruefle’s “Dunce” and Carmen Giménez Smith’s “Be Recorder.”

Longlists for young people’s literature and translation were announced earlier this week, with nonfiction and fiction coming on Thursday and Friday. The lists will be narrowed to five on Oct. 8, with winners announced Nov. 20.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|23 Cyberspace and Cyber Intelligence
9|24 milCloud 2.0 Bootcamp Series
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Today in History

1881: Chester Arthur becomes third president to serve in one year