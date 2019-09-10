Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

‘Survivor’ producer imprisoned for wife’s death is released

September 10, 2019 10:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GARDENA, Calif. (AP) — A former reality TV show producer convicted of killing his wife is back home in Southern California after his release from a Mexican prison.

KTLA-TV says former “Survivor” producer Bruce Beresford-Redman was released about two months ago. The station says the 48-year-old had no comment when interviewed Monday at his home in Gardena, where he is living with his mother and two children.

He served 7 ½ years of a 12-year sentence.

Beresford-Redman was convicted of beating and strangling his wife, 42-year-old Monica Beresford-Redman, in 2010. Her body was found naked in a sewer cistern at a Cancun-area resort where the family was vacationing.

Advertisement

Beresford-Redman maintained his innocence.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

His former attorney, Jaime Cancino, tells KNBC-TV that prisoners in Mexico are eligible for release after serving 60% of their sentence.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|11 Mastering Business Development Workshop
9|11 8th Military Tactical Communications...
9|11 Continuity of Operations (COOP) and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First integration of B-2s with non-U.S. F-35s over cliffs in England

Today in History

2006: Gunmen raid US embassy in Syria