The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
The Latest: No rulings, no Britney Spears at court hearing

September 18, 2019 8:12 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on a hearing on the court conservatorship of Britney Spears (all times local):

5:05 p.m.

A hearing to review the court conservatorship that controls the money and affairs of Britney Spears has ended with no decisions made and no appearance from the singer.

Wednesday’s hearing in Los Angeles County Superior Court was closed to the public and media and it’s not clear what was said. Judge Brenda Penny issued no rulings during or after the proceedings, and Spears was not listed among those in attendance, a group that included both of her parents.

The 37-year-old Spears had appeared and spoken to the court at her request at another closed hearing in May, raising the possibility that after 11 years the conservatorship could undergo major changes or be ended altogether.

A judge had asked for an analyst to review her circumstances and had been expected to hear at least some of the results on Wednesday.

Penny scheduled another hearing for January.

___

2:45 p.m.

A hearing on the court conservatorship that controls the money and affairs of Britney Spears has been closed to the public and media.

Judge Brenda Penny, who was scheduled to receive a review Wednesday of the conservatorship that has been in place for 11 years, ruled that because medical, mental health and child issues would be discussed, the courtroom should be sealed.

Spears was not in court initially, but in previous hearings she has entered through back doors after the courtroom was cleared.

Her parents were in attendance. Father Jamie Spears temporarily stepped down earlier this month from his role as conservator over her personal life, though he maintained financial control over her.

On Tuesday, prosecutors declined to file charges against Jamie Spears after a child-abuse investigation. They gave no further details.

