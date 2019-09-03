Listen Live Sports

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

September 3, 2019 4:10 pm
 
iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending September 1, 2019:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Aladdin

2. Rocketman

3. The Secret Life of Pets 2

4. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

5. Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019)

6. Avengers: Endgame

7. The Hustle

8. Pokémon Detective Pikachu

9. Long Shot

10. The Nice Guys

