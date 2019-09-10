Listen Live Sports

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

September 10, 2019
 
iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending September 8, 2019:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. MIB: International

2. X-Men: Dark Phoenix

3. The Secret Life of Pets 2

4. Rocketman

5. Booksmart

6. Aladdin

7. It (2017)

8. Avengers: Endgame

9. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

10. Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019)

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. The Dead Don’t Die

2. Slow West

3. Light of My Life

4. Hotel Mumbai

5. The Biggest Little Farm

6. Echo in the Canyon

7. After

8. American Woman

9. The Last Black Man in San Francisco

10. Spider In the Web

(copyright) 2019 Apple Inc.

