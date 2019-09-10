The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending September 8, 2019:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. MIB: International

2. X-Men: Dark Phoenix

Advertisement

3. The Secret Life of Pets 2

4. Rocketman

5. Booksmart

6. Aladdin

7. It (2017)

8. Avengers: Endgame

9. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

10. Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019)

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. The Dead Don’t Die

2. Slow West

3. Light of My Life

4. Hotel Mumbai

5. The Biggest Little Farm

6. Echo in the Canyon

7. After

8. American Woman

9. The Last Black Man in San Francisco

10. Spider In the Web

__

(copyright) 2019 Apple Inc.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.