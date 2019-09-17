The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending September 15, 2019:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

2. Aladdin

3. Yesterday (2019)

4. Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019)

5. MIB: International

6. Rocketman

7. Booksmart

8. Anna

9. It (2017)

10. The Secret Life of Pets 2

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. The Dead Don’t Die

2. Can You Keep A Secret?

3. Light of My Life

4. Slow West

5. Hotel Mumbai

6. After

7. The Last Black Man in San Francisco

8. Tolkien

9. The Biggest Little Farm

10. Echo in the Canyon

