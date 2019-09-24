Listen Live Sports

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

September 24, 2019 3:28 pm
 
iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending September 22, 2019:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Spider-Man: Far from Home

2. X-Men: Dark Phoenix

3. Aladdin

4. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

5. The Upside

6. Rocketman

7. MIB: International

8. The Hustle

9. The Secret Life of Pets 2

10. Avengers: Endgame

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. Can You Keep A Secret?

2. The Dead Don’t Die

3. Light of My Life

4. After

5. The Third Wife

6. The Biggest Little Farm

7. Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken

8. Wild Rose

9. Driven (2019)

10. The Billion Dollar Bust

(copyright) 2019 Apple Inc.

