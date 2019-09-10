The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

App Store Official Charts for the week ending September 8, 2019:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Tap Roulette – Make Decisions with Friends!, Laan Labs

Advertisement

3. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

4. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

5. iSchedule, HotSchedules

6. PanTa – Open Party, Liping Liang

7. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

8. Terraria, 505 Games (US), Inc.

9. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

10. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. TikTok – Make Your Day, musical.ly Inc.

2. Remind: School Communication, remind101

3. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

4. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

5. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

6. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

7. Google Maps – Transit & Food, Google LLC

8. Collect Cubs, Alictus

9. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

10. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

3. Notability, Ginger Labs

4. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

5. XtraMath, XtraMath

6. Terraria, 505 Games (US), Inc.

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi Limited

9. The Game of Life, Marmalade Game Studio

10. Amazing Frog?, FAYJU

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Crazy Kick!, Voodoo

2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

3. Collect Cubes, Alictus

4. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

5. Calculator for iPad +, Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd.

6. aquapark.io, Voodoo

7. Google Chrome, Google LLC

8. Amazon Prime Video, AMZN Mobile LLC

9. Puzzle Fuzzle, Lion Studios

10. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

__

(copyright) 2019 Apple Inc.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.