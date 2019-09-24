Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

September 24, 2019 3:35 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

App Store Official Charts for the week ending September 22, 2019:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

Advertisement

3. Pocket Build, MoonBear LTD

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. iSchedule, HotSchedules

6. Tap Roulette – Make Decisions with Friends!, Laan Labs

7. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

8. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

9. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

10. Universe Splitter, Aerfish LLC

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. TikTok – Make Your Day, TikTok Inc.

2. Water Shooty, Rollic Games

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

4. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

5. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

6. Dinosaur Rampage, Geisha Tokyo Inc.

7. Gmail – Email by Google , Google LLC

8. Google Maps – Transit & Food, Google LLC

9. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

10. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

3. Notability, Ginger Labs

4. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

5. XtraMath, XtraMath

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi Limited

8. Pocket Build, MoonBear LTD

9. Exploding Kittens, Exploding Kittens

10. Terraria, 505 Games (US), Inc.

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Dinosaur Rampage, Geisha Tokyo Inc.

2. Water Shooty, Rollic Games

3. Crazy Kick!, Voodoo

4. The Real Juggle, Lion Studios

5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

6. Calculator for iPad +, Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd.

7. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

8. Amazon Prime Video, AMZN Mobile LLC

9. Square Bird., MOONEE PUBLISHING LTD

10. Google Chrome, Google LLC

__

(copyright) 2019 Apple Inc.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Media News Technology News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|25 VA Benefits
9|25 Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Chief of Naval Operations visits Japan to meet with allies

Today in History

1789: George Washington appoints first Cabinet