Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Theater-related podcasts find a hub in new digital network

September 19, 2019 3:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Podcasts are exploding and the world of theater isn’t immune. Now comes a digital hub that pulls together a lot of that theater talk — the Broadway Podcast Network.

The network , unveiled Thursday, is the brainchild of Tony-winning producer and filmmaker Dori Berinstein and podcast host/producer Alan Seales.

Their new hub is home to 30 podcasts with hosts that include Donna McKechnie, Tonya Pinkins, Justin Guarini, Kerry Butler, Josh Lamon, Jennifer Ashley Tepper and Ilana Levine.

It will be the place to find episodes of “The Ensemblist,” ”The Fabulous Invalid,” ”Broadwaysted,” ”Josh Swallows Broadway” and “The Theatre Podcast.” Some 1,200 podcast episodes are available.

Advertisement

The podcasts range from original content to ones that include musical parodies, interviews with industry professionals, acting tips and behind-the-scenes gossip.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from DoD’s JAIC, HHS and NOAA Fisheries explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

“By aggregating existing theater-related podcasts under one network label and by initiating the development and production of many new podcast programs from diverse and exciting voices, our goal is to create a must-visit daily destination for anyone and everyone who loves theater,” Berinstein said in a statement.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|23 Cyberspace and Cyber Intelligence
9|24 Active Risk GRC Conference 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Today in History

1881: Chester Arthur becomes third president to serve in one year