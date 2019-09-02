Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Today in Entertainment History

September 2, 2019 12:00 am
 
2 min read
Share       

On Sept. 2, 1963, “The CBS Evening News with Walter Cronkite” expanded from 15 to 30 minutes, becoming network television’s first half-hour nightly newscast.

In 1970, Genesis ran an ad in “Melody Maker.” It was answered by Phil Collins, who joined the group.

Also in 1975, the Great American Music Fair ended violently in Syracuse, New York, when a crowd of 500 stormed the gate to get in without paying. Police arrested 60 people. The fair featured performances by The Doobie Brothers and Jefferson Starship.

In 1978, George Harrison married Olivia Trinidad Arias, a secretary at his Dark Horse Records company. That same day, Emilio and Gloria Estefan were married.

Advertisement

In 1986, Cathy Evelyn Smith was sentenced to three years in prison on an involuntary manslaughter charge in connection with the drug overdose death of comedian John Belushi in 1982.

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

Also in 1986, Debbie Gibson signed with Atlantic Records. She was still in high school at the time.

In 1988, The Amnesty International Human Rights Now! tour opened in London. It featured Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Sting, Peter Gabriel, Tracy Chapman and Youssou N’Dour and it hit 15 countries.

In 1989, singer Ric Ocasek of The Cars married model Paulina Porizkova (por-is-KOH’-vah). They separated in 2017.

Also in 1989, Ozzy Osbourne was arrested for allegedly trying to kill his wife, Sharon, after a drinking binge. The case was dropped after he went into rehab and the couple reconciled.

In 1991, Garth Brooks released the album “Ropin’ the Wind.”

In 2000, Backstreet Boy Brian Littrell married Leighanne Wallace in Atlanta.

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

In 2005, Kanye West went off the script during an NBC telethon to raise money for victims of Hurricane Katrina. He said, among other things, “George Bush doesn’t care about black people.”

In 2015, singers Avril Lavigne (lah-VEEN’) and Chad Kroeger (KROO’-gur) of Nickelback announced their separation after two years of marriage.

Today’s Birthdays: Dancer-actress Marge Champion is 100. Singer Jimmy Clanton is 81. Singer Sam Gooden of The Impressions is 80. Singer-turned-minister Joe Simon is 76. Singer Rosalind Ashford of Martha and the Vandellas is 76. Sportscaster Terry Bradshaw is 71. Actor Mark Harmon is 68. Actress Linda Purl is 64. Drummer Jerry Augustyniak of 10,000 Maniacs is 61. Drummer Paul Deakin of The Mavericks is 60. Actor Keanu (kee-AH’-noo) Reeves is 55. Actress Salma Hayek is 53. Actor Tuc Watkins (“One Life To Live”) is 53. Actress Cynthia Watros (“Lost,” ”Titus”) is 51. Singer K-Ci of K-Ci and JoJo is 50. Comedian Katt Williams (“Norbit”) is 46. Actor Michael Lombardi (“Rescue Me”) is 45. Actress Tiffany Hines (“Nikita,” “Bones”) is 42. Bassist Sam Rivers of Limp Bizkit is 42. Actor Jonathan Kite (“2 Broke Girls”) is 40. Actor Joshua Henry (“Hamilton”) is 35. Drummer Spencer Smith (Panic at the Disco) is 32. DJ-music producer Zedd is 30.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Puerto Rico National Guard prepares for Dorian

Today in History

1983: Former airman becomes first African American in space