On Sept. 1, 1956, Elvis Presley bought his mother, Gladys, a pink Cadillac.

In 1967, guitarist and vocalist Boz Scaggs joined The Steve Miller Band. Scaggs and Miller had met in high school in Dallas.

In 1977, Blondie signed with Chrysalis Records.

In 1989, a judge in Dublin, Ireland, decided not to convict U2 bassist Adam Clayton of marijuana possession, even though he admitted to the crime. Clayton agreed to contribute money to a women’s center in Dublin.

In 1995, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum opened in Cleveland.

In 2002, actress Sarah Michelle Gellar married actor Freddie Prinze Junior in Mexico.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor George Maharis (“Route 66”) is 91. Comedian-actress Lily Tomlin is 80. Actor Don Stroud is 76. Singer Archie Bell of Archie Bell and the Drells is 75. Singer Barry Gibb of the Bee Gees is 73. Drummer Greg Errico of Sly and the Family Stone is 71. Talk show host Dr. Phil is 69. Singer Gloria Estefan is 62. Jazz saxophonist Boney James is 58. Singer-guitarist Grant Lee Phillips (“Gilmore Girls”) is 56. Country singer-songwriter Charlie Robison is 55. DJ Spigg Nice of Lost Boyz is 49. Actor Ricardo Antonio Chavira (“Desperate Housewives”) is 48. Actor Maury Sterling (“Homeland”) is 48. Actor Scott Speedman (“Felicity”) is 44. Singer Angaleena (anj-ah-LEE’-nah) Presley of Pistol Annies is 43. Actress Zoe Lister-Jones (“Life in Pieces,” ”New Girl”) is 37. Guitarist Joe Trohman of Fall Out Boy is 35. Actress Aisling (ASH’-ling) Loftus (“Mr. Selfridge”) is 29.

