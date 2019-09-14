On Sept. 14, 1955, Little Richard recorded the song “Tutti Frutti.”

In 1967, “Ironside,” starring Raymond Burr, premiered on NBC.

In 1968, Pete Townshend of The Who announced his plans to write a rock opera called “Tommy” about a “deaf, dumb and blind boy.”

In 1972, “The Waltons” TV series debuted on CBS.

In 1978, the TV sitcom “Mork and Mindy,” starring Pam Dawber and Robin Williams, premiered on ABC.

In 1984, the first MTV Video Music Awards were held in New York. Herbie Hancock was the big winner, winning five awards for his “Rockit” video. However, Madonna stole the show with her performance of “Like A Virgin” in which she rolled around on the stage in a wedding dress.

In 1985, “The Golden Girls” sitcom debuted on NBC.

In 1988, “Unsolved Mysteries,” hosted by Robert Stack, premiered on NBC.

In 1989, Sting made his stage debut in “The Three Penny Opera” in Washington. He was torn apart by critics, including one who wrote “prepare to be stung.”

In 1991, comedian Jay Leno was slightly injured when his motorcycle was hit by another biker.

In 1996, the first Ozzfest tour began in Columbia, Maryland.

In 2002, singer Gwen Stefani of No Doubt married singer Gavin Rossdale of Bush in London. They divorced in 2016.

Today’s Birthdays: Actress Zoe Caldwell (“Lilo and Stitch”) is 86. Actor Walter Koenig (KAY’-nihg) (“Star Trek”) is 83. Singer-actress Joey Heatherton is 75. Actor Sam Neill is 72. Singer John “Bowzer” Baumann of Sha Na Na is 72. Actor Robert Wisdom (“Nashville,” ”The Wire”) is 66. Saxophonist Steve Berlin of Los Lobos is 64. Country singer-songwriter Beth Nielsen Chapman is 63. Country singer John Berry is 60. Actress Mary Crosby is 60. Singer Morten Harket of A-ha is 60. Actress Melissa Leo is 59. Actress Faith Ford (“Faith and Hope,” ”Murphy Brown”) is 55. Actress Michelle Stafford (“The Young and the Restless”) is 54. Actor Dan Cortese (cor-TEZ’) is 52. Singer Mark Hall of Casting Crowns is 50. Actor Tyler Perry is 50. Actor Ben Garant (“Reno 911!”) is 49. Actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley (“According to Jim”) is 48. Actor Andrew Lincoln (“The Walking Dead”) is 46. Rapper Nas (NAHZ) is 46. Actor Austin Basis (“Life Unexpected”) is 43. TV chef Katie Lee (“The Kitchen”) is 38. Actor Adam Lamberg (“Lizzie McGuire”) is 35. Singer Alex Clare is 34. Actress Jessica Brown Findlay (“Downton Abbey”) is 32. Actor-singer Logan Henderson (“Big Time Rush”) is 30. Actress Emma Kenney (“The Connors,” ”Shameless”) is 20.

