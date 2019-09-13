On Sept. 13, 1965, John Lennon, Yoko Ono and the Plastic Ono Band played their first gig, in Toronto.

In 1974, Stevie Wonder began his first U.S. tour since a near-fatal car accident, performing on Long Island, New York.

In 1977, conductor Leopold Stokowski died in Hampshire, England, at age 95.

In 1982, RCA Records announced that David Bowie had left for the South Seas to begin filming “Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence.”

In 1985, Sting began his first solo tour in San Diego to promote his album “Dream of the Blue Turtles.”

In 1993, “Late Night with Conan O’Brien” made its premiere on NBC. David Letterman had moved his show to CBS.

In 1996, rapper Tupac Shakur (TOO’-pak shah-KOOR’) died in Las Vegas of gunshot wounds suffered six days earlier.

In 1998, Melanie Brown of the Spice Girls married dancer David Gulzar in Little Marlow, England. They have since split up.

In 2009, Kanye West interrupted Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards. Swift looked stunned when West said Beyonce’ had made one of the best videos ever. West later apologized and disappeared from the public eye for several months.

Today’s Birthdays: Actress Barbara Bain (TV’s “Mission: Impossible”) is 88. Actress Eileen Fulton (“As The World Turns”) is 86. Actor Joe E. Tata (“Beverly Hills, 90210,” ”The Rockford Files”) is 83. Actor Fred Silverman (“Matlock,” ”In the Heat of the Night”) is 82. Singer David Clayton-Thomas of Blood, Sweat and Tears is 78. Singer Peter Cetera (seh-TAYR’-uh) (Chicago) is 75. Actress Jacqueline Bisset is 75. Actress Christine Estabrook (“Desperate Housewives”) is 69. Actress Jean Smart is 68. Singer Randy Jones of the Village People is 67. Record producer-musician Don Was (Was (Not Was)) is 67. Actor Isiah Whitlock Jr. (“The Wire,” “BlacKkKlansman”) is 65. Actress Geri Jewell (“The Facts of Life,” ”Deadwood”) is 63. Country singer Bobbie Cryner is 58. Singer-guitarist Dave Mustaine of Megadeth is 58. Radio and TV personality Tavis Smiley is 55. Comedian Jeff Ross (“Sneaky Pete”) is 54. Actor Louis Mandylor (“My Big Fat Greek Wedding”) is 53. Drummer Steve Perkins of Porno for Pyros and Jane’s Addiction is 52. Actor Dominic Fumusa (“Nurse Jackie”) is 50. Actress Louise Lombard (“CSI”) is 49. Guitarist Joe Don Rooney of Rascal Flatts is 44. Singer Fiona Apple is 42. Guitarist Hector Cervantes of Casting Crowns is 39. Actor Ben Savage (“Boy Meets World”) is 39. Singer Niall Horan of One Direction is 26. Actor Mitch Holleman (“Reba”) is 24. Actress Lili Reinhart (“Riverdale”) is 23.

