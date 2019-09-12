On Sept. 12, 1931, country singer George Jones was born in Saratoga, Texas.

In 1959, “Bonanza” made its TV debut on NBC.

In 1966, “The Monkees” made its debut on NBC.

In 1970, “Josie and the Pussycats” debuted on CBS.

In 1978, “Taxi” made its debut on ABC.

In 1987, Michael Jackson began a tour in Tokyo in support of the album “Bad.”

In 1996, Oasis abruptly canceled its U.S. tour two-thirds of the way into it. The band said it was due to “internal differences.”

In 1999, singer Graham Nash was injured in a freak boating accident in Hawaii. He broke both his legs.

In 2003, country singer Johnny Cash died of complications from diabetes at a hospital in Nashville. He was 71.

In 2015, the ABBA musical “Mamma Mia!” ended its run on Broadway after 14 years and 5,773 performances.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Ian Holm (“Lord of the Rings,” ”Chariots of Fire”) is 88. Actress Linda Gray (“Dallas”) is 79. Singer Maria Muldaur is 77. Actor Joe Pantoliano (“The Sopranos”) is 68. Singer-guitarist Gerry Beckley of America is 67. Original MTV VJ Nina Blackwood is 67. Drummer Neil Peart of Rush is 67. Actor Peter Scolari (“Newhart,” ”Bosom Buddies”) is 64. Actress Rachel Ward is 62. Actress Amy Yasbeck (“Wings,” ”Life on a Stick”) is 57. Bassist Norwood Fisher of Fishbone is 54. Actor Darren E. Burrows (“Northern Exposure”) is 53. Singer Ben Folds (Ben Folds Five) is 53. Comedian Louis (LOO’-ee) C.K. is 52. Guitarist Larry LaLonde of Primus is 51. Actor Will Chase (“Nashville”) is 49. Country singer Jennifer Nettles of Sugarland is 45. Actress Lauren Stamile (stuh’-MEE’-lay) (“Complications,” “Grey’s Anatomy”) is 43. Rapper 2 Chainz is 42. Actress Kelly Jenrette (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) is 41. Actor Ben McKenzie (“The O.C.”) is 41. Singer Ruben Studdard is 41. Singer-actress Jennifer Hudson is 38. Actress Alfie Allen (“Game of Thrones”) is 33. Actress Emmy Rossum (“Phantom of the Opera”) is 33. Country singer Kelsea Ballerini is 26. Actor Colin Ford (“Under the Dome”) is 23.

