On Sept. 16, 1963, the science-fiction anthology series “The Outer Limits” premiered on ABC.

In 1964, the rock and roll TV show “Shindig” premiered on ABC. The show was considered a cut above its competitors at the time because the acts performed on stage, rather than just lip-synched. The first show featured Bobby Sherman, the Everly Brothers, the Righteous Brothers and Sam Cooke.

In 1968, the final episode of “The Andy Griffith Show” aired.

In 1970, a poll in Britain’s Melody Maker magazine found that Led Zeppelin was the most popular band. It was the first time in eight years that The Beatles had not topped the list.

In 1972, “The Bob Newhart Show” debuted on CBS.

In 1977, Marc Bolan, leader of the band T. Rex, died in a car crash near London. His girlfriend was at the wheel.

In 1978, the Grateful Dead performed a concert before the pyramids of Egypt.

In 1979, “Rapper’s Delight” by the Sugarhill Gang was released. It’s considered to be the first rap record.

In 1991, country singer Willie Nelson married makeup artist Ann-Marie D’Angelo. They met on the set of Nelson’s 1986 movie “Red Headed Stranger.”

In 1992, Barbra Streisand sang in public for the first time in six years at a fundraiser in Beverly Hills for Democratic presidential candidate Bill Clinton.

In 1995, TV viewers voted to keep the swimsuit competition in the Miss America pageant.

In 1998, members of Mott the Hoople reunited for a concert in London, their first concert in 24 years.

Today’s Birthdays: Actress-singer Janis Paige (“Please Don’t Eat The Daisies”) is 97. Actor George Chakiris (“West Side Story”) is 87. Singer Betty Kelley of Martha and the Vandellas is 75. Drummer Kenney Jones (Small Faces, Faces, The Who) is 71. Actress Susan Ruttan (“L.A. Law”) is 71. Actor Ed Begley Junior is 70. Singer David Bellamy of the Bellamy Brothers is 69. Mickey Rourke is 67. Comedian Lenny Clarke (“Sirens,” “Rescue Me”) is 66. Jazz guitarist Earl Klugh (KLOO) is 66. Actor Christopher Rich (“Reba,” ”Murphy Brown”) is 66. TV weatherman Mark McEwen is 65. Illusionist David Copperfield is 63. Actor Country singer Terry McBride is 61. Actress Jennifer Tilly is 61. Actress Jayne Brook (“Chicago Hope”) is 59. Singer Richard Marx is 56. Comedian Molly Shannon (“Saturday Night Live”) is 55. Singer Marc Anthony is 51. Talk show host Tamron Hall is 49. Comedian Amy Poehler (“Parks and Recreation,” ”Saturday Night Live”) is 48. Actress Toks Olagundoye (tohks oh-lah-GOON’-doh-yay) (“Castle”) is 44. Singer Musiq is 42. Rapper Flo Rida (RY’-dah) is 40. Actress Alexis Bledel (bleh-DEL’) (“Gilmore Girls”) is 38. Actress Sabrina Bryan (“The Cheetah Girls”) is 35. Actress Madeline Zima (“The Nanny”) is 34. Actor Ian Harding (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 33. Actress Kyla Pratt (“Fat Albert,'” “Dr. Doolittle”) is 33. Singer Teddy Geiger is 31. Actress Bailey De Young (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) is 30. Musician-actor Nick Jonas of The Jonas Brothers is 27.

