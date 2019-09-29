On Sept. 29, 1959, “The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis” made its premiere on CBS.

In 1976, Jerry Lee Lewis accidentally shot his bass player, Norman “Butch” Owens, while trying to shoot at a soda bottle with a .357 Magnum. Lewis was charged with shooting a firearm within city limits.

In 1977, James Brown’s band walked out on him in Hallendale, Florida, complaining that he underpaid them.

In 1985, “MacGyver,” starring Richard Dean Anderson, made its debut on ABC.

In 1989, Zsa Zsa Gabor was convicted of slapping a police officer during a stop in Beverly Hills.

Today’s birthdays: Singer Jerry Lee Lewis is 84. Actor Ian McShane is 77. Jazz violinist Jean-Luc Ponty is 77. TV theme composer Mike Post is 75. Actress Patricia Hodge is 73. Guitarist Mike Pinera of Iron Butterfly is 71. Singer-guitarist Mark Farner of Grand Funk Railroad is 71. TV personality Bryant Gumbel is 71. Country singer Alvin Crow is 69. Actor Drake Hogestyn (“Days of Our Lives”) is 66. Singer Suzzy Roche (SUH’-zee ROHCH) of The Roches is 63. Comedian Andrew “Dice” Clay is 62. Actor Roger Bart (“Harold and Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay,” ”Desperate Housewives”) is 57. Singer-bassist Les Claypool of Primus is 56. Actor Ben Miles (“The Crown”) is 53. Actress Jill Whelan (“Love Boat”) is 53. Bassist Brad Smith of Blind Melon is 51. Actress Erika Eleniak (“Baywatch”) is 50. Singer Devante Swing of Jodeci is 50. Actress Emily Lloyd is 49. Actress Natasha Gregson Wagner is 49. Actress Rachel Cronin (“Ed”) is 48. Guitarist Danick Dupelle of Emerson Drive is 46. Actor Zachary Levi (“Chuck”) is 39. Actress Chrissy Metz (“This Is Us”) is 39. Actress Kelly McCreary (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 38. Guitarist Josh Farro (Paramore) is 32. Actor Doug Brochu (“Sonny With A Chance”) is 29. Singer and “American Idol” winner Phillip Phillips is 29. Singer Halsey is 25.

