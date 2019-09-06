On Sept. 6, 1969, after a concert in Memphis, James Brown announced that he was going to retire from touring the following summer. He did cut back on touring but didn’t retire.

In 1974, the first album on George Harrison’s Dark Horse record label was released. The LP by a band named Splinter was produced by Harrison.

In 1984, country star Ernest Tubb, the “Texas Troubadour,” died of emphysema at the age of 70.

In 1989, Paula Abdul and Madonna dominated the sixth annual MTV Awards. After the show, MTV apologized to viewers because of a performance by Andrew Dice Clay, who made remarks about overweight women and sex.

In 1990, guitarist Tom Fogerty of Creedence Clearwater Revival died of respiratory failure brought on by tuberculosis, in Scottsdale, Arizona. He was 48.

Also in 1990, actor Charlie Sheen left a rehabilitation center in Santa Monica, California, after nearly a month of treatment for alcohol abuse.

In 1997, Elton John recorded “Candle in the Wind 1997” just hours after performing it at Princess Diana’s funeral.

Today’s Birthdays: Comedian JoAnne Worley is 84. Country singer David Allan Coe is 80. Singer-bassist Roger Waters (Pink Floyd) is 76. Actress Swoosie Kurtz is 75. Comedian-actress Jane Curtin is 72. Country singer Buddy Miller is 67. Actor James Martin Kelly (“Mob City,” ”Magic Mike”) is 65. Drummer Joe Smyth of Sawyer Brown is 62. Actor-comedian Jeff Foxworthy is 61. Actor-comedian Michael Winslow (“Police Academy”) is 61. Guitarist Pal Waaktaar of A-ha is 58. News correspondent Elizabeth Vargas is 57. Country singer Mark Chesnutt is 56. Actor Betsy Russell (“Saw”) is 56. Actress Rosie Perez is 55. Singer Macy Gray is 52. Singer CeCe Peniston is 50. Singer Darryl Anthony (Az Yet) is 50. Actress Daniele Gaither (“MADtv”) is 49. Actor Dylan Bruno (“Numb3ers”) is 47. Actor Idris Elba is 47. Actress Justina Machado (Netflix’s “One Day At A Time,” “Jane the Virgin”) is 47. Actress Anika Noni (ah-NEE’-kuh NOH’-nee) Rose (“The Princess and the Frog,” “Dreamgirls”) is 47. Actor Justin Whalin (“Lois and Clark”) is 45. Singer Nina Persson (The Cardigans) is 45. Actress Naomie Harris (“Moonlight,” “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies) is 43. Rapper Noreaga is 42. Rapper Foxy Brown is 41. Actress Deborah Joy Winans (“Greenleaf”) is 36. Actress Lauren Lapkus (“Orange Is The New Black”) is 34. Singer Max George of The Wanted is 31.

