On Sept. 5, 1987, “American Bandstand” was canceled after 30 years on TV.

In 1990, musician B.B. King got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In 1991, R.E.M. won six MTV video music awards, including video of the year for “Losing My Religion.”

Also in 1991, actor John Travolta and model Kelly Preston were married in Paris.

In 1992, John Mellencamp and model Elaine Irwin were married at a cabin near Seymour, Indiana, where Mellencamp grew up. They had met during the filming of the video for the song “Get A Leg Up.” She also appeared on the cover of his album “Whenever We Wanted.” They divorced in 2011.

In 1993, former Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro joined the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

In 2006, Katie Couric debuted as anchor of the CBS Evening News. Her first newscast ended with photos of the baby of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, who had eluded paparazzi for months.

Today’s Birthdays: Comedian-actor Bob Newhart is 90. Actress Lucille Soong (“Fresh Off The Boat”) is 84. Actor William Devane (“Jessie Stone,” ”24″) is 80. Actor George Lazenby is 80. Actress Raquel Welch is 79. Singer Al Stewart is 74. Singer Loudon Wainwright the Third is 73. Saxophonist Mel Collins of King Crimson and of Kokomo is 72. Cartoonist Cathy Guisewite (“Cathy”) is 69. Actor Michael Keaton is 68. Drummer Jamie Oldaker of The Tractors is 68. Actress Debbie Turner-Larson (“The Sound of Music”) is 63. Actor Kristian Alfonso (“Days of Our Lives”) is 56. Singer Terry Ellis of En Vogue is 56. Drummer Brad Wilk of Rage Against The Machine (and of Audioslave) is 51. TV personality-musician Dweezil Zappa is 50. Actress Rose McGowan is 46. Actress Carice Van Houten (“Game of Thrones”) is 43. Keyboardist Kyle O’Quin of Portugal. The Man is 34. Actor Andrew Ducote (“Dave’s World”) is 33. Actor Skandar Keynes (“The Chronicles of Narnia”) is 28.

