On Sept. 9, 1950, “The Hank McCune Show” became the first TV show to feature a laugh track.

In 1956, Elvis Presley made his first of three appearances on the “Ed Sullivan Show.” He sang “Love Me Tender,” ”Hound Dog,” ”Don’t Be Cruel” and “Ready Teddy.”

In 1972, Miles Davis premiered his new nine-piece band in New York. Unlike other bands Davis had formed, this one comprised mostly unknown musicians.

In 1973, Todd Rundgren recorded the voices of 1,000 fans in San Francisco for the left track of his song “Sons of 1984.” He had recorded more than 5,000 fans in New York for the right track.

In 1982, singers Al Green and Patti LaBelle made their Broadway debuts in the gospel-inspired stage musical “Your Arm’s Too Short to Box with God.”

In 1995, singer Chynna Phillips of Wilson Phillips married actor William Baldwin.

In 1996, bluegrass legend Bill Monroe died in Springfield, Tennessee, at the age of 84.

Also in 1996, singer Tom Petty’s wife, Jane, filed for legal separation after 22 years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

In 1997, actor Burgess Meredith died after suffering melanoma and Alzheimer’s disease. He was 89.

In 2008, Noel Gallagher of Oasis was injured when a man ran on stage at their concert in Toronto and shoved Gallagher into a speaker.

Today’s birthdays: Actor Topol (“Fiddler on the Roof”) is 84. Singer Luther Simmons (The Main Ingredient) is 77. Singer Inez Fox is 77. Singer Dee Dee Sharp is 74. Guitarist John McFee of The Doobie Brothers is 69. Actor Tom Wopat is 68. Musician-producer Dave Stewart (Eurythmics) is 67. Actress Angela Cartwright (“The Danny Thomas Show,” ”Lost In Space”) is 67. Actor Hugh Grant is 59. Actor Charles Esten (“Nashville”) is 54. Actress Constance Marie (“George Lopez”) is 54. Actor-comedian Adam Sandler is 53. Model Rachel Hunter is 50. Actor Eric Stonestreet (“Modern Family”) is 48. Actor Henry Thomas (“E.T.”) is 48. Actor Goran Visnjic (VEEZ’-nihch) (“ER”) is 47. Jazz singer Michael Buble’ (boo-BLAY’) is 44. Actress Michelle Williams (“Brokeback Mountain,” ”Dawson’s Creek”) is 39. Singer Paul Janeway of St. Paul and the Broken Bones is 36. Actress Kelsey Asbille (“One Tree Hill,” “Teen Wolf”) is 28. Contemporary Christian singer Lauren Daigle is 28. Country singer Hunter Hayes is 28.

