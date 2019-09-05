Listen Live Sports

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

September 5, 2019 6:39 pm
 
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of September 4, 2019:

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. The Rolling Stones; $13,544,597; $228.41.

2. Spice Girls; $9,750,671; $112.13.

3. Ed Sheeran; $7,794,393; $85.99.

4. Pink; $6,641,718; $110.34.

5. Paul McCartney; $4,736,387; $155.40.

6. Muse; $3,724,200; $81.80.

7. Dead & Company; $2,919,881; $88.69.

8. Jennifer Lopez; $2,226,025; $137.05.

9. Eagles; $2,188,760; $133.32.

10. Phish; $2,053,497; $65.24.

11. Ariana Grande; $1,980,436; $118.98.

12. Queen + Adam Lambert; $1,936,971; $123.42.

13. Take That; $1,906,219; $98.00.

14. Rod Stewart; $1,821,443; $109.25.

15. André Rieu; $1,789,585; $93.33.

16. Michael Bublé; $1,735,723; $112.94.

17. Jonas Brothers; $1,726,711; $115.36.

18. John Mayer; $1,600,983; $105.93.

19. Hugh Jackman; $1,542,918; $100.15.

20. Dave Matthews Band; $1,452,313; $71.28.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

