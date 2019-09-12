Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

September 12, 2019 5:04 pm
 
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of September 11, 2019:

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. The Rolling Stones; $13,544,597; $228.41.

2. Ed Sheeran; $7,841,775; $87.49.

3. Pink; $6,641,718; $110.34.

4. Metallica; $5,228,960; $98.20.

5. Paul McCartney; $4,736,387; $155.40.

6. Muse; $3,892,630; $81.99.

7. Dead & Company; $2,919,881; $88.69.

8. Eagles; $2,383,648; $134.92.

9. Jennifer Lopez; $2,226,025; $137.05.

10. Phish; $2,053,497; $65.24.

11. Ariana Grande; $2,012,197; $119.46.

12. Jonas Brothers; $1,984,263; $122.45.

13. Queen + Adam Lambert; $1,946,470; $123.74.

14. John Mayer; $1,603,299; $106.69.

15. Def Leppard; $1,554,865; $122.24.

16. Michael Bublé; $1,524,032; $115.26.

17. Hugh Jackman; $1,473,290; $101.85.

18. Dave Matthews Band; $1,424,394; $71.76.

19. Take That; $1,371,330; $95.15.

20. Florida Georgia Line; $1,335,082; $70.92.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

