The Associated Press
 
Tribute concert of Avicii’s music to benefit mental health

September 3, 2019 3:02 am
 
< a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — A benefit concert for suicide prevention featuring the music of the late star Avicii is being planned for Dec. 5 in Stockholm, Sweden.

Proceeds will support the work of the new Tim Bergling Foundation, named for the musician who killed himself in April 2018. His songs “Wake Me Up!,” ”Addicted to You” and the posthumous “SOS” topped the dance music charts.

The concert will feature many of the singers, including Adam Lambert and Rita Ora, who were on Avicii’s recordings and will be the first time many of them have been performed live.

David Guetta and Kygo are among the electronic dance music stars that will perform opening sets.

Organizers said tickets go on sale Thursday.

