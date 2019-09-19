Listen Live Sports

USA TODAY BEST-SELLERS

September 19, 2019
 
1. “The Institute” by Stephen King (Scribner)

2. “The Testaments” by Margaret Atwood (Nan A. Talese)

3. “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)

4. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

5. “Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls” by Dav Pilkey (Scholastic)

6. “The Titanic Secret” by Clive Cussler and Jack Du Brul (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

7. “The Goldfinch” by Donna Tartt (Little, Brown)

8. “Killer Instinct” by James Patterson and Howard Roughan (Little, Brown)

9. “The Oracle” by Jonathan Cahn (Charisma House)

10. “Call Sign Chaos” by Jim Mattis and Bing West (Random House)

11. “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood (Anchor)

12. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)

13. “Everything is Figureoutable” by Marie Forleo (Portfolio)

14. “The Only Plane in the Sky” by Garrett M. Graff (Avid Reader Press)

15. “My Name is Eva” by Suzanne Goldring (Bookouture)

16. “It” by Stephan King (Scribner)

17. “Vendetta in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)

18. “She Said” by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey (Penguin)

19. “The Girl Who Lived Twice” by David Lagercrantz (Knopf)

20. “Robert B. Parker’s The Bitterest Pill” by Reed Farrel Coleman (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

21. “StrengthsFinder 2.0” by Tom Rath (Gallup)

22. “The Truth About Magic: Poems” by Atticus (St. Martin’s Griffin)

23. “The Education of an Idealist” by Samantha Power (Dey Street Books)

24. “A Better Man” by Louise Penny (Minotaur)

25. “Lifespan” by David A. Sinclair and Matthew D. LaPlante (Atria Books)

Reporting stores include: Amazon.com, Amazon Kindle, Barnes & Noble.com, Barnes & Noble Inc., Barnes & Noble e-books, BooksAMillion.com, Books-A-Million, Bookland and Books & Co., Costco, Davis-Kidd Booksellers (Nashville, Memphis), Hudson Booksellers, Joseph-Beth Booksellers (Lexington, Ky.; Cincinnati, Charlotte, Cleveland, Pittsburgh), Kobo, Inc., Powell’s Books (Portland, Ore.), Powells.com, R.J. Julia Booksellers (Madison, Conn.), Schuler Books & Music (Grand Rapids, Okemos, Eastwood, Alpine, Mich.), Sony Reader Store, Target, Tattered Cover Book Store (Denver).

