Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

2 writers claim they deserve credit on Lizzo’s ‘Truth Hurts’

October 16, 2019 2:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — There’s a debate about the truth behind Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts.”

Lizzo’s No. 1 hit features a signature line which originated from a 2017 tweet by singer Mina Lioness and was turned into a popular meme, which was then used in Lizzo’s song “Healthy.”

The songwriting brothers Justin and Jeremiah Raisen, who worked on “Healthy,” claim say they also deserve writing credit on “Truth Hurts” since the song borrows from “Healthy,” which they co-wrote.

The songwriters credited on “Truth Hurts” are Lizzo, Ricky Reed, Tele and Jesse Saint John. “Truth Hurts” was originally released in 2017 but got a boost this year and became a worldwide hit.

Advertisement

Lizzo’s lawyer said in a statement that “The Raisens are not writers of” Lizzo’s international hit.

        Copy: Insight by Akamai: Get the latest information on defense networks and cloud strategy with the exclusive Federal News Network DoD Strategic IT Survey.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|13 AAPA 2019 Annual Convention & Expo
10|14 2019 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard trailblazer Mrs. Rosalen Becker celebrates 100th birthday

Today in History

1909: William Taft makes first presidential visit to Mexico