Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

8 nonfiction authors receive $40,000 Whiting grants

October 3, 2019 1:18 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Authors working on nonfiction books with subjects ranging from Cuban independence from Spain to gay rights have received $40,000 grants from the Whiting Foundation.

Recipients announced Thursday include Wil S. Hylton for “The Call of Empire,” about Cuban independence heroine Evangelina Cosío, and Channing Gerard Joseph for “House of Swann,” about a slave who becomes the world’s first drag queen and an early gay rights activist. Other books cited were Jim Morris’ “The Cancer Factory,” Kristen Radtke’s “Seek You: Essays on American Loneliness” and “Albert Samaha’s “Concepcion: A Family’s Journey on the Immigrant Wave That Changed the Face of America.”

Also receiving grants were Damon Tabor for “The Mountain in the Burning Sky” and “Ilyon Woo for “Master Slave Husband Wife.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|3 All Clearances Cleared Job Fair
10|3 2019 Privacy Program Symposium
10|3 GSA 5G Government Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. service members participate in Tiger Strike 2019

Today in History

1863: President Lincoln makes Thanksgiving a federal holiday