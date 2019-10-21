Listen Live Sports

‘Abominable’ to skip Malaysia theaters over disputed sea map

October 21, 2019 12:32 am
 
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The animated movie “Abominable” will skip Malaysian theaters after producers decided against cutting out a scene showing a map supporting Chinese claims to the disputed South China Sea.

Vietnam already pulled the U.S.-Chinese production from theaters over the fleeting scene showing the so-called nine-dash line, an outline depicting much of the resource-rich waters as Chinese territory. China’s claims to the sea overlap with claims by Vietnam, Malaysia and other Asian governments.

Film distributor United International Pictures said Monday that “Universal has decided not to make the censor cut required by the Malaysian censor board and as such will not be able to release the film in Malaysia” due Nov. 7.

