Actor James Cromwell arrested at Texas A&M regents protest

October 31, 2019 6:38 pm
 
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Actor James Cromwell and another man have been charged with disorderly conduct after police said they disrupted a meeting of the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents.

The two were part of a demonstration Thursday by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals to protest A&M’s use of dogs for medical research. The 79-year-old actor, who is an animal welfare activist, and 34-year-old Jeremy Beckham were released after posting bonds of $5,000 each. Hindering proceedings by disorderly conduct is punishable by up to a year in jail.

In a statement issued before the demonstration, Cromwell said that “caging and hurting golden retrievers is unethical and bad science, and it needs to end now.”

Texas A&M University announced recently that it was reducing its breeding of dogs for medical research.

