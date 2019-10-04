Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Aerosmith named MusiCares’ 2020 Person of the Year

October 4, 2019 4:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — An organization that helps music professionals who need financial, personal or medical assistance will honor Aerosmith as its 2020 person of the year.

MusiCares announced Friday it will recognize the four-time Grammy-winning band for its philanthropic efforts and for its impact on American music over five decades.

MusiCares and Recording Academy President and CEO Deborah Dugan says Aerosmith “has walked the walk when it comes to raising funds to impact music people in recovery.”

The group has programs that include addiction recovery, senior housing, leadership activities and more. The Recording Academy established it in 1989.

Advertisement

Aerosmith will be honored Jan. 24, two nights before the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. MusiCares will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of its gala.

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

Last year’s recipient was Dolly Parton. Fleetwood Mac was the first group to win the award in 2018.

Aerosmith is celebrating 50 years together, and is performing at a residency at the Park MGM in Las Vegas until next year.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|6 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
10|7 NRO Cyber Day
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Community relations event at DoD Education Activity Bahrain

Today in History

1927: Work begins on Mount Rushmore