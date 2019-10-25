Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Alabama court upholds death sentence for New Orleans man

October 25, 2019 3:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An appeals court has upheld the capital murder conviction and death sentence of a New Orleans man condemned to die for a contract killing in west Alabama.

The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals turned away a challenge by death row inmate Sherman Collins on Friday.

The 43-year-old Collins was convicted in the shooting death of Detrick Bell in Sumter County in 2012. Evidence showed he was hired to kill Bell, who was shot to death at a small-town rap concert.

Collins claimed the judge who sentenced him to die didn’t give enough consideration to his rough childhood and lack of a father figure.

Advertisement

The court turned away that challenge. It also ruled that the death penalty for Collins wasn’t out of line with the sentence in similar cases.

        Insight by Akamai: IT security professionals address the federal approach to identity management and zero trust in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 70th Annual International Astronautical...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Master Sgt. Matthew Williams to be honored with Medal of Freedom

Today in History

1929:Cabinet member found guilty in Teapot Dome scandal