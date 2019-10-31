Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Another prominent news person defecting from Fox News

October 31, 2019 7:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Channel has lost the second prominent member of its news team in a month, with Thursday’s announcement that Washington reporter Catherine Herridge is leaving for a job at CBS News.

Like anchor Shepard Smith, who abruptly quit on Oct. 11, Herridge had been working at Fox News since the network began in 1996. She covered the criminal justice system and national security.

CBS News said Herridge will join the network in November as a senior investigative correspondent, covering national security, intelligence and consumer issues.

Fox says Herridge’s departure had been in the works before Smith left, pushing back against the idea that he would lead an exodus of news people. Fox has pointed to its news people to counter the idea that it is primarily an opinion network.

Advertisement

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|29 Recorded Future - Predict 2019
10|30 7th Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors aboard USS Nimitz conduct a barricade drill

Today in History

1864: Nevada becomes 36th state in the Union