Apple TV Plus joins streaming wars with Oprah but no library

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Apple TV Plus is jumping into the streaming wars with big names including Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg.

The service will compete with other newcomers that include Disney Plus and HBO Max, as well as existing heavyweights such as Netflix.

The executives who are steering Apple TV Plus say it offers a high level of quality and technical advantages that will entice consumers.

Observers note the streaming service that debuts Friday will offer a scant number of original programs. Among them: “The Morning Show” with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

Apple TV Plus also lacks a library of TV shows and movies, the kind of resources that Disney Plus and HBO Max can draw on.

But the Apple service will benefit from the tech giant’s vast consumer base and a low subscription price: Apple TV Plus is $4.99 a month.

