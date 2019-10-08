Listen Live Sports

Atlanta TV star: $750,000 in jewelry stolen from Lamborghini

October 8, 2019 10:13 am
 
ATLANTA (AP) — The reality television star and wife of rapper T.I. says more than $750,000 in jewelry was stolen from her Lamborghini outside an Atlanta bar.

Tameka “Tiny” Harris told Atlanta police she left wedding rings, watches and stud earrings in a blue velour bag on the center console of her 2019 Lamborghini SUV.

Atlanta police investigator James H. White III said Harris told officers she parked her car around 8:45 p.m. Sunday and discovered the items missing about an hour later. A preliminary police report says the estimated value of the stolen items exceeds $750,000.

Officials told WSB-TV that security near the bar didn’t see anything suspicious.

Harris was part of the R&B group Xscape and starred in “The Family Hustle” alongside Clifford “T.I.” Harris.

