Author of ‘Wreck This Journal’ works on project for kids

October 15, 2019 11:02 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Author Keri Smith is bringing the wreckage to a new group of readers.

The creator of the million-selling “Wreck This Journal” is working on “Wreck This Picture Book,” an interactive project for ages 5-8. Dial Books for Young Readers announced Tuesday that the new book will come out in October 2020.

Smith says in a statement that she hopes to encourage young people to find “different ways” to think about a book.

“Wreck This Journal” was published in 2007 and reached an international audience with its innovative approach to getting fans to create and un-create their own words and pictures. Smith’s other books include “The Wander Society,” ”This is Not a Book” and How to Be an Explorer of the World.”

Dial Books is an imprint of Penguin Young Readers.

