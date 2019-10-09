Listen Live Sports

Bong Joon Ho and ‘Parasite’ are coming for you

October 9, 2019 1:14 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Before it even hits U.S. theaters, Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite” is a major award-winner and a box-office smash.

“Parasite” will open in theaters Friday having already amassed $70.9 million in Bong’s native South Korea, where the film notched one of the country’s best opening weekends ever.

In May, “Parasite” won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, a first for a Korean film.

“Parasite,” a class satire about two families — one of poor hustlers living in a subterranean dwelling subsisting on their wits and stolen Wi-Fi, the other wealthy and residing in a stylish modern mansion — has been roundly hailed as a masterpiece and, perhaps, a culmination of Bong’s already illustrious career as a filmmaker of mischievous genre subversions, stylistic daring and warm-hearted sincerity.

