Brooks & Dunn, Ray Stevens join Country Music Hall of Fame

October 20, 2019 9:22 pm
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Best-selling country duo of all time Brooks & Dunn, comedian and singer Ray Stevens and record executive Jerry Bradley have been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in a star-filled ceremony.

Reba McEntire, Luke Bryan, Trisha Yearwood, Ricky Skaggs, Marty Stuart and Travis Tritt were on hand Sunday evening to pay tribute to the inductees during the event in Nashville, Tennessee.

Brooks & Dunn, with 20 No. 1 hits, have sold more than 28 million albums in the U.S. Stevens is known for his novelty songs like “The Streak,” but also the Grammy-winning “Everything is Beautiful.”

And Bradley, as the head of RCA Nashville, signed artists like Alabama and Ronnie Milsap, while promoting the outlaws of country music.

